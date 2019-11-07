Court Adjourns Maina’s Trial To Ascertain Health Condition

Maina in court

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the trial of former Chairman of the defunct Police Pension Task Force, Abdurasheed Maina, to November 21 and 22, 2019 so that the Nigerian Correctional Service can ascertain the true condition of his health.

Maina on Thursday appeared before Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge, in a wheelchair.

Justice Abang had earlier announced that the reserved ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of Maina was not ready.

He said the heavy workload on the court made it impossible to deliver the ruling on Thursday.

The ex-pension boss is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged N2bn fraud.

He was arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, before the court.