JUST IN: Court Orders INEC To Restore SDP Candidate In Kogi Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission was on Thursday directed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restore candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Mrs Natasha Akpoti, on the ballot.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa pointed that the INEC went wrong by refusing to accept the SDP and its candidate on the ballot.

According to Ogunbanjo-Giwa, the electoral umpire lacked the powers to prevent any candidate from participating in the election without a court order.