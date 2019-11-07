Lady Arrested After Causing Fire On Azman Flight, Pilot Forced To Return Aircraft To Lagos Airport Minutes After Take Off

The aircraft had 135 passengers and six crew on board at the time of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

 

A 24-year-old unnamed lady was on Thursday evening arrested at the Muritala Mohammed Airport 2, Lagos, by security operatives after causing fire on Azman Flight ZQ 2323 LOS ETD bound for Abuja.

The aircraft had 135 passengers and six crew on board at the time of the incident.

The young lady was said to have poured hot charcoal from a shisha with her inside the aircraft’s toilet, causing smoke and minimal fire to break out as the aeroplane throttled further into the sky.

The situation led to panic among passengers, who could not contain their fear and shock.

SaharaReporters gathered that smoke detector alerted the crew to the incident while fire extinguisher was used to help bring the situation under control.

The aircraft was said to have been surrounded by firefighters while passengers were de-boarded.

One passenger, who asked not to named, said, “At first, the aircraft seemed to have been cleared. “We were been told to wait for boarding.

“Many passengers declined to continue the journey with same aircraft.

“We were told by the officials of the airline that NCAA was still carrying out integrity test on the aircraft. Not yet cleared to fly,” one passenger said.

Director of Consumer Protection, NCAA, Adamu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, explained in a statement that the passengers were asked to disembark from the aircraft after the captain noticed a snag on aircraft with registration number 5N-HAI.

SaharaReporters, New York

