The embattled former Chairman of the defunct Police Pension Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Thursday appeared before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in a wheelchair.

Maina had been absence in court on alleged health issues in the last two proceedings.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegation of abuse of public office, money laundering, and opening of bank accounts using pseudo names, etc.