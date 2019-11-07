Nigeria Customs Suspends Fuel Supply To Filling Stations Near All Borders

The Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hamid Ali, has suspended the supply of fuel (diesel and petrol) to filling stations within 20 kilometres to all Nigerian borders.



He gave this directive to all commands through Chidi A, the Deputy Comptroller General Enforcement, Inspection, and Investigation Customs, on Wednesday in Abuja.



The circular, dated November 6, 2019, titled, 'EII/2019/Circular No. 027 Suspension of Petroleum Products Supply To Filling Stations Within 20 Kilometers To All Borders', addressed to "all zonal coordinators, operation swift response, sector coordinator 1,2,3 & 4, customs area controllers, coordinators CGC strike force teams, coordinator, headquarters strike force teams and all marine commands, said, "The comptroller general of Customs has directed that henceforth no petroleum products no matter the tank size is permitted to be discharged in any filling station within 20 kilometers to the border.



"Consequently, you are to ensure strict and immediate compliance please."