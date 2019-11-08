Kogi/Bayelsa Governorship Elections: Protesters Besiege INEC Office

Protesting at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the coalition urged INEC to act upon recommendations by local and international observers regarding flaws noticed in the 2019 general elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2019


Protesters, under the aegis of Free Nigeria Movement, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, and Concerned Nigerians on Friday staged a protest to demand transparency and credibility in the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections. 

Protesting at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the coalition urged INEC to act upon recommendations by local and international observers regarding flaws noticed in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Raphael Adebayo said, "We have read multiple media reports on your concern that thugs have been heavily mobilized to disrupt the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections. While we commend the honesty of the commission in its risk assessment report on the forthcoming elections, we must strongly urge the commission to be firm and unbiased in dealing with any form of electoral misconduct or violence by any of the political parties during the forthcoming elections."  

Adebayo, however, urged INEC to cancel the ballot at the polling unit where violence was recorded. 

He added that this would serve as a deterrent to politicians and political parties bent on using violence to undermine elections and subvert the will of the people. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Affirms Okorocha’s Electoral Victory
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Appeal Court Affirms El-Rufai’s Victory
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
INEC Chairman Behind Natasha Akpoti's Disqualification From Kogi 2019 Guber Election - Official
Elections JUST IN: Court Orders INEC To Restore SDP Candidate In Kogi Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Arms Stockpiling Ahead Of Kogi, Bayelsa Elections, A Threat, Says YIAGA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections SDP Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Elections 'They've Announced Their Exit From Governance' — Ezekwesili Hits Buhari, Atiku For Shunning Debate
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lady Arrested After Causing Fire On Azman Flight, Pilot Forced To Return Aircraft To Lagos Airport Minutes After Take Off
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In UK Protest Buhari Visit
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Steals Identities Of Over 20 Women In Canada To Commit Large-scale Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Stopped Handing Over To Osinbajo Since VP Sacked DSS DG Lawal Daura -Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Maina Not Sick, Receiving Presidential Treatment In Kuje Prison, Sources Reveal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Denies Sidelining Osinbajo After Sacking VP's Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Poll: Would You Resign If You Were Osinbajo? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Yet To Release Sowore, Bakare Despite Being Served Fresh Court Order
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana To Take Up Case Of FUNAAB Student Rusticated Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2 Billion Fraud: Maina Appears In Court In Wheelchair
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Crisis Brewing Over N4 Billion TV Programme By Delta State Government, APC Alleges Scam
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Affirms Okorocha’s Electoral Victory
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad