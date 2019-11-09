BREAKING: DSS Prevents Lawyers' Entry Into Facility To Retrieve Sowore



The Department of State Services has again denied access to Omoyele Sowore's lawyers, who wanted to retrieve him from their detention facility after the agency's spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, claimed that no one had come for Sowore.

Afunaya said the organisation was a law-abiding agency committed to the rule of law on Friday night.

Falana had refuted the claims, saying his lawyers waited at the facility on Thursday for four hours to no avail.

However, on Saturday morning, lawyers and activists stormed the facility to take Sowore home but were met with stiff resistance by operatives, who said they had no clearance to let him go.

The development comes amidst public condemnation of theatrics by the DSS that had flouted two court orders for Sowore's release.

