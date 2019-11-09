EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style

SaharaReporters has obtained exclusive conversations between members of the House of Representatives indicating a rift between Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the house.

The disagreement stems from what some members described as sycophancy around the Speaker while others in the conversation attributed it to his inability to run the lower legislative arm of Nigeria’s parliament effectively.

The warring parties called for the destabilisation of the house due to personal differences.

The internal rancour within the All Progressives Congress fold in the House of Representatives comes at a time Nigerians are criticising lawmakers for their anti-people policies and actions laced with greed.

Recall that In June 2011, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Gbajabiamila gave members of the House of Reps vouchers and credit cards with a view to influencing and inducing them for votes.

