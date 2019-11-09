Immigration Intercepts 16 Suspected Illegal Migrants At Lagos Airport

No fewer than 16 Nigerians suspected to be migrating to Lebanon illegally were ON Friday morning intercepted by the Nigeria Immigration Services at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The young Nigerians, who were described as potential illegal workers in the Middle East country, were intercepted at the immigration control post at the airport while attempting to board a 10:00am flight after the airline officials had issued them boarding passes.

A reliable source in immigration, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said, “It is true that about 16 young Nigerians who wanted to migrate illegally to Lebanon were denied departures because they didn’t have the required documents for their travelling.”

The source however, declined to make further comments on the development because he didn’t have the permission to speak on the issue.

Some of the relations of the affected passengers were seen by our correspondent lamenting their losses.

Some of them were heard making calls to some people suspected to be the agents to the would-be immigrants in Lebanon.

While many of them didn’t have return tickets and or hotel reservations, some were without required Basic Travelling Allowances.

Further investigations by SaharaReporters revealed that the insistence of the NIS to deny the illegal immigrants departures, may cause a lot of disaffections between the agents and would-be employers in Lebanon.

Recall that recently some young ladies from some ECOWAS countries, who attempted to use Nigerian airports as routes to migrate illegally to Arab countries, were intercepted and denied departures and later handed over to officials of their countries in Nigeria.