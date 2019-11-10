Dependence On Oil Revenue Not Good For Sustainable Growth –Expert

Oil accounts for over 94 per cent of our foreign exchange revenue and that is not good for sustainable growth and diversification of the economy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2019

An Executive Director at Zenith Bank, Henry Oroh, has said that Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenue for her foreign reserve will not aide sustainable growth in the country.

Oroh, while speaking with CNBC Africaduring the International Trade Seminar, emphasised the need for Nigeria to diversify to wane off the economy from its over-dependence on crude oil. 

He said, “We all know that our country, we have been over dependant on oil.

“Oil accounts for over 94 per cent of our foreign exchange revenue and that is not good for sustainable growth and diversification of the economy.

“The country abandoned its other sources of revenues like the palm produce and cashews, to focus on oil.

“Once we diversity to the non-oil sector, we are going to be developing opportunities for employment. We are going to be developing SMEs and the various value chains that come with it. Even crime will be reduced because youth unemployment will reduce.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Fuel Supply Ban: Government Should Address Fundamental Issues –Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Social Media Poll Finds Nigerians Think Diezani Is A Thief And A Liar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Finance PPPRA Announces Petrol To Be Sold For N86 Per Litre Not N85
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Oil Bunkering: Court Summons Zenith Bank Over N150m Bond For Accused Russians
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Commence Sit-out At DSS HQ Over Agency's Refusal To Release Sowore, Mandate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Whistleblower's Name As President Trump's Impeachment Looms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Sound Of Gunshots Disrupt Court Proceeding In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In UK Protest Buhari Visit
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria Promises West Africa Power Pool Three Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Immigration Intercepts 16 Suspected Illegal Migrants At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections CDD Releases 'Godson Turned Godfather' Report On Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigerian Airlines Lose Revenue To Bad Weather
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad