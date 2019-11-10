Four Out Of Every Five Cancer Patients Die –Expert

“Four out of five cases of cancer in Nigeria result in death. In fact, some authorities say that mortality in Nigeria is the highest in the world.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2019

Singularity Hub

A professor of Radiology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ifeoma Okoye, has said four out of every five patients diagnosed with cancer die from the disease.

Okoye, who is also UNN’s Director of Center for Clinical Trials, made the disclosure while speaking with New Telegraph. 

Okoye said Nigeria had the highest mortality rate in Africa, saying cancer is one of the contributing factors.

She said, “Cancer is a very deadly disease though preventable if proper information about the causes of the disease, management relevance of early detection is communicated to the people.

“According to the World Health Organisation findings, Nigeria has the highest mortality rate in Africa.

“Four out of five cases of cancer in Nigeria result in death.  In fact, some authorities say that mortality in Nigeria is the highest in the world.”

According to her, early detection can help in the treatment of cancer and reduce the number of deaths caused by the disease.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Running Can Help You Outrun Heart Failure, Cancer, New Research Says
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contrary To Minister Of Health's Announcement, There Are No Ebola Screening Centers At Ghana's Main Airport
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Entry Points Between Cameroon And Nigeria Closed
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ghana President Donates Homegrown Food To Ebola-hit Nations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Certifies Nigeria Ebola-Free, Says Battle Won But War Still On
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak: 30 Die In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Commence Sit-out At DSS HQ Over Agency's Refusal To Release Sowore, Mandate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Whistleblower's Name As President Trump's Impeachment Looms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Sound Of Gunshots Disrupt Court Proceeding In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In UK Protest Buhari Visit
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria Promises West Africa Power Pool Three Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Immigration Intercepts 16 Suspected Illegal Migrants At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections CDD Releases 'Godson Turned Godfather' Report On Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigerian Airlines Lose Revenue To Bad Weather
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad