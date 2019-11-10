Four Out Of Every Five Cancer Patients Die –Expert

A professor of Radiology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ifeoma Okoye, has said four out of every five patients diagnosed with cancer die from the disease.

Okoye, who is also UNN’s Director of Center for Clinical Trials, made the disclosure while speaking with New Telegraph.

Okoye said Nigeria had the highest mortality rate in Africa, saying cancer is one of the contributing factors.

She said, “Cancer is a very deadly disease though preventable if proper information about the causes of the disease, management relevance of early detection is communicated to the people.

“According to the World Health Organisation findings, Nigeria has the highest mortality rate in Africa.

“Four out of five cases of cancer in Nigeria result in death. In fact, some authorities say that mortality in Nigeria is the highest in the world.”

According to her, early detection can help in the treatment of cancer and reduce the number of deaths caused by the disease.