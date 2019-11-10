Hajj Commission Boss Sued Over Illegal Tenure Extension

A Kano-based travel agency operator, Mallam Masu’d Muazu, has dragged the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Abdullahi Muhammad, to court over an alleged unlawful tenure elongation.

Muhammad and board members of the commission were granted six-month tenure of office elongation in May this year by President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of their second and final tenures of office.

Muazu is praying the court to declare as unlawful and unconstitutional the extension of tenure.

Muhammad was sued along with President Buhari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Attorney-General of the Federation and the commission for the roles they played in the alleged unlawful presidential act.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2019 filed on behalf of the plaintiff by Ibrahim Alhassan, the court was asked to hold that the presidential action violated section 171 of the 1999 section and section 5 of the National Hajj Commission FCT 2006.

The plaintiff also sought court declaration that the continued stay in office of Muhammad after the expiration of his second tenure was illegal, unlawful and un-constitutional.

He also asked the court to determine whether by the combine provisions of section 171 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and section 5(1) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, the President has power to elongate the tenure of Muhammad beyond 2nd terms in the office.