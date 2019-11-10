Sowore Continues Hunger Strike In Detention To Protest Rights Violation

One of his lawyers, Marshall Abubakar, said that Sowore had vowed to continue until his rights are respected and he is released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2019

Pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has continued his hunger strike in the Department of State Services facility he is being held in Abuja to demand his immediate release.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, for planning a series of protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

He has since been granted bail twice but has not secured the compliance of the DSS.

On Friday, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, said the organisation had received the order for his release but did not find anyone to pick him up, a claim his lawyers have described as ridiculous.

On Saturday morning, activists and family members of Sowore protested at the DSS headquarters after they were denied access to retrieve him from detention.

One of his lawyers, Marshall Abubakar, on Saturday said that Sowore had vowed to continue until his rights are respected and he is released.

