Fraud: Group Slams Emefiele For Redeploying Suspended Deputy Governor Nnanna

Before his suspension, Nnanna was the deputy governor, Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate. He was suspended alongside four other directors in the apex bank.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019



The Citizens Committee for Corruption-Free Nigeria (CCCN) has condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for reinstating and redeploying Okwu Joseph Nnanna, a deputy governor to the sensitive Monitory Policy Directorate.

Nnanna was suspended in March 2016 for allegedly defrauding the CBN in a forex scam.

He was suspended alongside four other directors in the apex bank.

He was suspended alongside four other directors in the apex bank.

Nnanna had responded to some spam emails without first cross-checking the authenticity of the mails leading to the loss of $441,000 to scammers.

However, $251,000 was blocked and recovered, leaving a balance of $190,000 which had already been cashed by the fraudsters.

Meanwhile, in April 2018, Emefiele recalled and redeployed the suspended deputy governor.

In a statement on Sunday by the Director, Anti-Corruption Unit of the CCCN, Bagudu Mohammed, the anti-corruption group frowned said, "The CBN Governor is seen as one of the major backbones of the Buhari led administration, judging by his programs in alleviating poverty in Nigeria.

"The big question is, what is the Deputy Governor of the CBN who was suspended for FOREX fraud is still doing in the Central Bank of Nigeria? Why is he redeployed to the Monitory Policy Directorate at a time Mr. President is diversifying the economy to boost Non-oil trade as an alternative to the predominant oil economy?"

Isaac Okoroafor, Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, in his reaction said the group should not be taken seriously, describing the statement as "ridiculous" and "blackmail".

He noted that the matter had been handled and settled long ago.

"The case had been investigated and Dr. O J Nnanna and all the officers involved were NOT found culpable and they were cleared accordingly. The IGP had submitted his report to the President who ordered the recall of Dr. Nnanna and the rest. This is public knowledge.

"The authors of this story must be some of these jobbers peddling blackmail stuff. I urge you to disregard this story as it’s only an attempt by blackmailers to ridicule your publication,” Okoroafor said.

SaharaReporters, New York

