Man Allegedly Tortured To Death In Kano

Four policemen had already been arrested in connection with the incident

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

A 26-year-old man, Abdulkadir Nasiru, has allegedly been tortured to death by the police in Kano.

Information Officer of the Karaye Local Government/Emirate Council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, in a statement said the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, had called for a proper investigation into the incident.

The Emir made the call after receiving a report of the incident from father of the deceased, Mallam Nasiru Madobi, and the District Head of Madobi in his palace.

Spokesperson for the police in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident when contacted.

He said, “Four policemen had already been arrested in connection with the incident.”

