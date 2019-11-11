Nigeria Police Arrest Cleaner, Car Washer Who Stole Employer's N243-Million Jewellery

The suspects, who were captured on the closed-circuit TV camera leaving their employer’s residence, have confessed to stealing the Cuban diamond chain valued at N54 million, a Frank Moller wristwatch worth N140 million and a Rolex wristwatch worth N49 million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

Alex Obinyan, a cleaner and Ayuba Samson, a car washer, have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery and wristwatches worth N243 million.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested while in Borno having sold the stolen items in Lagos and Abuja.

Obinyan, aged 39, was said to have spent eight years working and living with the victim of their theft.

His colleague, Samson started working at the celebrity’s residence two months ago after returning from Chibok, his home town. They were on N80,000 and N50,000 monthly salaries.

According to Obinyan, they sold the diamond chain at Eti-Osa, Lagos for N6 million while the Frank Moller watch was sold in Abuja for N4 million.

RRS quoted him as saying: “I have been working with him in Lekki for over eight years. I am used to moving those valuables around the house wherever I found them in his car. I have never thought of stealing them.

“When Samson came and he saw me with the gold chain laced with diamonds, he convinced me that we could make a fortune from stealing them. He was not with us before. Within two months of his stay, we planned to steal these things.

“Oga was in the sitting room. We stole the chain along with a Frank Moller wristwatch and a Rolex wristwatch. Before escaping, we already got a buyer for the chain. We sold the Cuban diamond chain at Eti-Osa for N6 million.

“The following day, we escaped to Abuja where we bought a Toyota Corolla (car). We sold the Frank Moller watch in Abuja for N4 million to raise more money for our escape to Borno State, where we intended to start new lives and businesses.”

Obinyan in his letter to the employer informing him of his departure said: “…I know you will be shocked why I write to you but the truth is that due to some quite observation I have come to a notice that you are not a person that someone can rely on. I have been patient enough to see if you can help me but you keep on promising me up to now there is no avail.

“To cut the story short, I have decided to stop working for you, and I’m sorry to mention that but you have to bear with me. I have gone for good because I cannot continue to work for a person that doesn’t care about me and doesn’t value me for the rest of my life."

SaharaReporters, New York

