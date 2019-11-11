Ondo PDP Asks Governor Akeredolu To Apologise Over Five-Week Absence

We would like to use this opportunity to welcome back to the state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after his five-week absence that has generated controversies over his state of health.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has asked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to tender an apology over his five-week absence from the state.

The governor had left the state for 52 days to allegedly attend to his health in Abuja from where he took care of some official tasks.

The PDP on Monday in a statement said that the absence of Akeredolu had generated rumpus mostly as it concerns governance.

Spokesperson for the party in the state, Zadok Akintoye, said the party was surprised that with the return of the governor after 52 days, he has failed to tender an apology to the people.

“As humans, it is our prayer that God would grant him good health and the wisdom to manage the remainder of his tenure.

“There has been no tangible explanation nor apology offered by the governor for his absence from the state.”

While calling on the Akeredolu to rise up and face the responsibilities of governance, the PDP said the governor should stop his usual signing of Memorandum of Understanding that are not attainable.

The party added, “One would have expected the governor’s alleged working visit to have resorted to visible actions and not another round of MOU's that are mere unattainable aspirations without concrete evidence of anything being done.

“The governor was non-committal on the issue of minimum wage, did not utter a word of apology on the deplorable state of roads in Ondo, neither did he allay the fears expressed by citizens of the state on the poor state of public infrastructure.

“Our party calls on this government to rise up to its responsibilities of governing the state for the benefit of its citizens.”

SaharaReporters, New York

