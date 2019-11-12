Absence Of Magistrate Stalls Hearing Of Charges Against Two Delta Journalists

The two journalists charged for misdemeanour to wit defamatory had earlier after listening to the five-count charge, pleaded not guilty while their counsels applied for their bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

The hearing on defamatory charges against the Managing Editor of BIGPEN Online newspaper, Joe Ogbodu, and another journalist in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, billed for Tuesday at the Magistrate Court 5 Asaba, the capital, was stalled following the absence of the trial magistrate, B.N Anumadu, who had proceeded on annual leave.

Recall that on October 24, 2019, the two Journalists were arraigned by the Delta State Police Command following a report of alleged involvement of one Sam Ogrih in funding and sponsoring armed Uzere community youths, who unleashed terror on the town over a N20m oil largesse by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

Following the absence of the trial judge, the case was adjourned until January, 6, 2020 for hearing.

Following the absence of the trial judge, the case was adjourned until January, 6, 2020 for hearing.

