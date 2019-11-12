Army Begins ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ In Ondo To Curb Kidnapping, Others

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army on Tuesday said it had commenced a field training exercise that will nib in the bud all security challenges in Ondo State.

The training tagged "Exercise Crocodile Smile IV" was also part of the move by the Nigerian Army to rise against security threat and civil disobedience in the state.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Victor Olukoya, made the disclosure in a statement.

Olukoya noted that the exercise was also in tandem with the constitutional role of the army to aid civil authority.

He revealed that the exercise, which began since November 8, would end by December 23, 2019.

He said, “The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies to further sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the state.

“This is a military exercise aimed at curbing various security threats such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, hooliganism and banditry.

“The exercise which is people oriented, shall be conducted in line with the Nigerian Army rules of engagement and code of conduct, guiding exercises of this nature.”

He the inauguration of the exercise would take place at the Brigade Super Camp on Lawyer Oke Street, Okitipupa, Ondo State.