BREAKING: #FreeSowore Protest: DSS Fires Gunshots At Journalists

"They fired gunshots at us!" rang out the scream of a female journalist, who was on the ground to cover the #FreeSowore protest currently taking place (today) at the headquarters of the Department of State Services.

At the moment, many of the journalists have taken to their heels to avoid being hit by bullets.

There was no sign of any casualties as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has accused sympathizers of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime of threatening him at gunpoint and forcing him to accept N1-million to cancel the protest calling for the release of the detained human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Adeyanju displayed the alleged N1 million cash while addressing journalists today (Tuesday).

He, however, refused to mention the name of those who offered the cash.

