Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Planning Third Term Campaign -Falana

*Says media clampdown about 2023 presidential election

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress of planning a third term campaign.

Falana, while speaking at an event in Lagos, said for this to be achieved, the media would be attacked.

He said: “Our country has gone to the dogs, and the media must help. That is why the war is against the media because, for the 2023 race, the media must be silenced.

“You may have a third term campaign very soon. Very soon, they are going to destroy all possible opponents and they have started. So, by the time they bring in the third term agenda, the media would have been gone but we are not going to allow it.

Falana stated that no dictatorial power can subvert the power of the Nigerian people.

He lambasted the president for signing the PSC bill from a foreign country.

President Buhari was in the UK when he signed the PSC bill into law.

“No serious president, apart from a Banana republic, would go to a private house in any country and sign a law. The bill has to be signed into law in the office of the president of a country,” he explained.

He made reference to a court judgment that made it illegal for government activities to take place outside of the confines of the government's premises.

“They tried to deceive us that the bill was signed in the Nigerian house. No, it was signed in an undisclosed house in the United Kingdom,” Falana said.

He also reacted to the statement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the president can rule from anywhere in the world, noting that such action has consequences for the nation.

SaharaReporters, New York

