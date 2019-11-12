NUJ Condemns DSS’ Attack On Journalists During #FreeSowore Protest

The union warned that it was a dangerous time to be a journalist in Nigeria given the near-daily intimidation, harassment and detention of practitioners in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT Council, has condemned the Department of State Services for assaulting journalists and destroying their gadgets during a protest calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement by Chairman of the council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the NUJ described as unfortunate and deeply troubling the conduct of operatives of the DSS against journalists that had gone to cover a protest.

The statement reads, "From reports and videos from our members who were on the ground to cover a sit-out at the SSS Headquarters in Abuja, it could be seen that they were harassed, intimidated, tear-gassed and even arrested and detained. This speaks to a more sinister and perilous time to be a journalist in Nigeria.

“What is even more troubling is that security operatives now believe that they have official backing of the state to maliciously assault journalists.”

Speaking further, Ogbeche condemned the attack on Richard Oludare of Guardian Newspapers, who was left with scars on his body after being assaulted by DSS operatives.

He urged journalists not to be intimidated by the DSS and government in trying to discharge their responsibilities to Nigerians.

SaharaReporters, New York

