OcuppyDSS: Security Operatives Infiltrate Media Ranks

The Department of State Services has trying to infiltrate the ranks of Nigerian journalists covering the ongoing #OcuppyDSS protest in Abuja, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Ahead of the protest by activists and civil society organizations at the headquarters of the DSS today (Tuesday), the agency had beefed up security around its facility.

The activists are currently protesting the continued detention of the pro-democracy activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare despite a second court order granting their release.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Sunday raised the alarm on a plan by the DSS to file a fresh charge against Sowore in a bid to keep him in detention indefinitely.

The DSS had prevented activists, lawyers, and families, who came out on Saturday morning to receive Sowore and Bakare following a statement by the agency's spokesman, Peter Afunanya. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: #FreeSowore Protest: DSS Fires Gunshots At Journalists

SaharaReporters authoritatively gathered that plain-clothes DSS operatives were closely monitoring and mingling with journalists present at the scene in a bid to gather information and possibly intimidate them.

Sowore has spent 101 days in detention since he was kidnapped from his hotel apartment on August 3, 2019, despite two court orders granting his release.