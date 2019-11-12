Woman Protests Child’s Disappearance Inside Popular Ondo Church

A middle-aged woman, Modupe Kolawole, has protested the sudden disappearance of her one-year-old child at a popular church in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The child, Gold Kolawole, was declared "missing" during a special service held on Sunday at 'Sotitobire Miracle Centre' in Akure.

The church, located at Oshinle Quarters in Akure South Local Council Area of the state, is popular for his spiritual healings.

Speaking on Tuesday, an enraged Mrs Kolawole explained that he disappeared after he was dropped at the crèche inside the church.

According to her, the prophet of the church and his workers are behind the disappearance of her child.

She said, “Church members had always been advising me that I should take my son to the crèche whenever there was service in the church.

"I listened to their advice with the aim that the boy could play with the other children and be able to stand and walk easily.

“When I dropped him that morning during the service, I registered his name on number 87 on the list of the children in the crèche.

“But when I went back later, I noticed that his chair had been turned to a particular lady which I thought was a worker in the church.

“I saw him eating some snack and I told them that if it was not the church that provided it, they should not give my child to eat again.

“I told the HOD of the children's department that my child had his own food in a bag and they could easily feed him from there.

“When it was 11:45am, I went back to check on my child but he was no longer there.

“I was told to look for him among the 200 children that were there or maybe someone had taken him out.

“When it was 3:00pm, they still could not find my son and the service was still ongoing. I began to search for him personally within the congregation.

“I later informed the pastor shortly after the church service at 5:30pm and he told me and my husband to stay calm, that the child would be found.

“I slept over in the church, and the next day I was shouting on top of my voice, hoping that they would bring back my child but he is still nowhere to be found.

“Nigerians should help me ask the pastor of Sotitobire to bring out my child. This is day three that I have been looking for my son.”

Temitope, father of the missing boy, told SaharaReporters that they had been devastated since the disappearance of their child.

Officials of the church refused to speak during a visit to the place by our correspondent.

It was gathered that the incident had been reported at the B Division Police Station of the Ondo State Command.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, could not be reached for comments on Tuesday over the issue as calls placed to his telephone lines failed to connect while a text message sent to him has yet to be replied as of the time of this report.