5,475 Boko Haram Members In Custody, Says Buratai

Tens of thousands of the terrorists were killed, 5,475 were arrested and 32 bomb-making facilities/ factories have been destroyed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai Daily Post

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, has said while 5,475 suspected Boko Haram members have been arrested, over tens of thousands have been killed.

Burutai said this while speaking at the 16th annual conference and awards of the Security Watch Africa Initiatives held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, also revealed that 32 bomb-making factories had been destroyed by troops.

He said, “Tens of thousands of the terrorists were killed, 5,475 were arrested and 32 bomb-making facilities/ factories have been destroyed.

“In addition, the number of Boko Haram fighters have been reduced significantly to less than 5,000 from the initial estimate of over 35,000 persons.”

In admittance that the Nigerian military had also lost troops to the insurgent group, Buratia added, “It is equally acknowledged that the army had lost officers and soldiers in the course of containing this internal security threat to the state.

“Clearly, through the efforts of the Nigerian Army, we are winning the war against Boko Haram.”

He revealed that statistics from the National Emergency Management Agency shows that Boko Haram had killed between30,000 to 100,000 people, displaced over two million persons being accommodated in about 35 internally displaced ersons camps and generated a refugee population of about 200,000 persons.

