Delta State Governor Okowa's CSO Accused Of Assaulting Mechanic, 'Panel Beater'

The Chief Security Officer to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, CSP George Efiezomor, has been accused of assaulting a mechanic, Coker Ola and his younger brother, Emmanuel Ola, a 'panel beater'.

The alleged attack occurred on November, 4, 2019.

Efiezomor has denied any wrongdoing.

Efiezomor is son of Emmanuel Efeizomor, the traditional ruler of Owa kingdom, who doubles as chairman of Delta state traditional rulers' council.

The two brothers, treated at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, alleged they were beaten by mobile policemen acting on Okowa's CSO's order.

Emmanuel said, "When Governor Okowa's CSO, CSP George Efeizomor had gone to eat in a restaurant along DBS road, Asaba, and parked his car in my elder brother's mechanic workshop due to lack of parking space in the area. After eating, the CSO came to the workshop where his car was parked, and saw that my elder brother parked his car behind the CSO's car.

"Immediately, the CSO started shouting and asking who has that animal impetus to park behind his car, and my elder brother who is the owner of the workshop came out to tell him, he was the one who parked behind him, and that as the owner of the workshop he has every right to park his car wherever he likes and before we know it the CSO ordered some of his men and joined in beating my elder brother.

"As I got to the workshop, I asked what was happening and why were they beating my elder brother, and before I turned my face, the CSO hit me in the face and put a call across to men of the 'red beret' who came and started beating us. One of our friends, Andy Okebuinor, was also beaten. But I was most hurt. Some good Samaritans assisted in taking me to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for treatment."

The victim further alleged that his elder brother, Coker, was taken to GRA Police Station by the CSO where he was detained and granted bail after paying N10,000.

Condemning the said attack, in a petition signed by the founder of the Behind Bar Rights Initiative, Harrison Gwamnishu, addressed to the governor, speaker, assembly lawmakers and the state commissioner of police, called for a thorough investigation into the case and bring to justice the CSO to serve as a deterrent to other government officials abusing their office.

When contacted on the issue, Efiezomor, after debunking the allegation, added, "You know as a police officer, we are not permitted to talk to the press, and advised that the chief press secretary to the governor be contacted for more comments on the issue."

On his part, Okowa's CPS, Olisa Ifeajika, said, reporting such an assault was no longer fashionable globally.