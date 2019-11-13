Driver Bags Five-year Jail Term Over Fuel Theft

Ibrahim was sentenced by a Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State, on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing the item from a tanker laden with petrol.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

A 31-year-old driver, Nasiru Ibrahim, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for stealing 1,200 litres of fuel.

Ibrahim was sentenced by a Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State, on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing the item from a tanker laden with petrol.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to either pay a fine of N50,000 or spend five years in prison and to also pay N300,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The judge, while addressing the court, said the ruling would serve as a deterrent to those, who would want to indulge in such act of cheating.

The case was reported on October 10 at the Nasarawa Gwong Police Station by Ibrahim Haji of Rikkos, who is the complainant.

The prosecutor, Inspector Daniel Longwal, who said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 307 of the Penal Code, disclosed that the convict was entrusted with a tanker loaded with fuel and he sold 1,200 litres of the fuel valued at N162,000 and converted the money to personal use.

 

