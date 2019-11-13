Government Has No More Justification For Keeping Sowore –HEDA

Omoyele Sowore

Civil society group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, on Wednesday said the Nigerian Government no longer had any justification for detaining pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju.

According to HEDA, attacks on protesters demanding the release of Sowore, portrays Nigeria in the grimiest image of an autocratic country that has no respect for the rule of law.

The group said, “There is no justification for the continued detention of the activist.

“The Nigerian Government will be held responsible for any evil that may befall Sowore.

“We condemn in the strongest term, attempts to frustrate the release of Sowore.”