Government Has No More Justification For Keeping Sowore –HEDA

“The Nigerian Government will be held responsible for any evil that may befall Sowore."

by SAharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

Civil society group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, on Wednesday said the Nigerian Government no longer had any justification for detaining pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju.

According to HEDA, attacks on protesters demanding the release of Sowore, portrays Nigeria in the grimiest image of an autocratic country that has no respect for the rule of law.

The group said, “There is no justification for the continued detention of the activist.

“The Nigerian Government will be held responsible for any evil that may befall Sowore.

“We condemn in the strongest term, attempts to frustrate the release of Sowore.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Atiku To Lawmakers: Stop Being Foolish, Don't Pass Hate Bill Into Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Those Who Came To Receive Sowore Are Unqualified, Claims DSS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Social Media Bill: Nigeria Moving Towards Totalitarianism, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Impose Sanctions On Buhari, HURIWA Tells EU
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM CACOL Establishes C-GATE Anti-corruption Campaigner In Lagos LGAs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Civil Society Groups Vow To Continue #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Today Is Osinbajo's Turn To Be Rubbished, Dumped By The Cabal, It's Tinubu's Turn Tomorrow By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Court Of Appeal Judgment: We Know What APC Is Planning, Alleges Governor Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Gave Obasanjo Naira Equivalent Of $140,000 Cash On Order Of Atiku's Son-in-law -EFCC Witness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Police Arraign Young Nigerian Journalists For Embarrassing Report On Buhari's Aide, Dr. Sarah Alade
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani: EFCC Given 4-Month Ultimatum To Extradite Former Petroleum Minister From UK
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Vs Osinbajo: Sheathe Your Sword, 2023 Still Far, CAN Tells Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Atiku To Lawmakers: Stop Being Foolish, Don't Pass Hate Bill Into Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Tried To Convert Me, Says Winners Pastor Held Hostage For 7 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Those Who Came To Receive Sowore Are Unqualified, Claims DSS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Tipper Kills 2, Injures 10 After Chase By Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad