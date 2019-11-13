Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA

The group said by delaying the release of the money till this time, the All Progressives Congress-dominated National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari had inevitably interfered in the Kogi governorship poll in an unlawful way.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

 

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has said that the governorship election in Kogi was a concluded matter going by the N10bn load refund approved by the Senate few days to the exercise.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA wondered why only three days to the governorship election in Kogi State the Senate would approve such refund for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

HURIWA said, “We absolutely condemn the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate for orchestrating the worst case of abuse of power which is what the approval of the N10bn payment to an incumbent governor of same political affiliation facing a tough election, represents.

“We condemn once more the Presidency for even coming up with such a dubious idea to reward the Kogi State governor who is yet to pay civil servants and teachers for months.”

 

