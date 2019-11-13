Social Media Bill: Nigeria Moving Towards Totalitarianism, Says Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned National Assembly not to suppress freedom of expression by regulating social media in Nigeria.



He said the bill posed a serious threat and danger to democracy.



He disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



Sani noted that it the proposed bill was a plan to silence critics and other dissenting voices.



Sani said, "The bill on the regulation of social media poses a serious threat and danger to freedom of speech and expression. Any law aimed at limiting the rights and freedoms of citizens to express their views is aimed at building a tower of tyranny."



He noted that attempt to silence dissent would endanger democracy, adding that the All Progressives Congress-led government which came to power on the promise of protecting fundamental rights is now reneging and sliding towards totalitarianism.



"There is the urgency to defend our freedom and democracy against those standing against it."

