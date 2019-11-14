Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court To Explain On Friday Why Appeal Was Dismissed

Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will know why their appeal challenging the judgment of two lower courts was dismissed by the Supreme Court on November 15.



They had in a petition to the presidential election petitions tribunal challenged the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.



Atiku cited electoral irregularities and malpractices, asking for Buhari's victory be nullified.



However, the tribunal ruled against the petition and the judgment was upheld by the court of appeal.



The apex court also dismissed the appeal filed before it but reserved reasons.



A seven-member panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, unanimously gave the summary decision.



Nearly two weeks after the judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday notified lawyers involved in the matter that it had fixed Friday, November 15, to explain reasons for dismissing the appeal.



According to Premium Times, the notice to the lawyers in the matter dated November 13, was signed by the Supreme Court's registrar, Ibrahim Gold.



It said, “IN THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA HOLDEN AT ABUJA. SC 1211/2019: Atiku Abubakar & Anor V. INEC & 2 Ors. TAKE NOTICE that the REASONS FOR THE JUDGEMENT delivered on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2019 in the above-named Appeal will be listed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday the 15th day of November 2019 at 9.00 am.



“AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules, this Notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your telephone.”