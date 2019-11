The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted stay of execution on the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court nullifying the primaries of the All Progressives Congress ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State

This was made known by Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday.

The latest twist follows an earlier ruling by the court declaring that the APC in the state held no genuine primaries, automatically ruling it out of the ballot on Saturday.