Election: UK Warns Citizens In Nigeria Against Travelling To Kogi, Bayelsa, Others

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling to Kogi and Bayelsa states ahead of the governorship elections in both places.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the latest travel advise, said election related violence had continued to happen, hence her citizens in the states or who want to go should avoid large gatherings.

The travel advise reads, “Local elections for governor will take place on November 16 in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“Travel into and movement within the states will be restricted on election day.

"There have been reports of politically related violence and deaths in recent days.

“If you’re in these areas or decide to travel, you should continue to avoid large gatherings, follow the advice of local authorities and use local radio and TV to stay updated on the current security situation.”

Additionally, the FCO strongly warned that none of her citizens should go to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states including the Niger Delta.