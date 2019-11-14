Intervene On Implementation Of Our Financial Autonomy, Assemblies’ Speakers Beg Lawan

“On the issues of the financial autonomy, there is no need for an Executive Order because financial autonomy for state legislators is a constitutional provision which supersedes an Executive Order.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

Speakers of state houses of assembly have asked President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, to intervene on the implementation of financial autonomy for them as contained in the amended 1999 Constitution.

The lawmakers, led by Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborowheri, made the appeal during a visit to Lawan on Thursday.

Responding to the appeal, Senator Lawan promised to intervene on the matter.

He said, “The leadership of the National Assembly will intervene on the issue by interfacing with the governors.

SaharaReporters, New York

