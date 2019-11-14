Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate, Musa Wada, Sued Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has been dragged before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged certificate forgery.

The plaintiff, Femi Joseph, is praying for an order of the court restraining Wada from participating in Saturday's poll as candidate of the PDP.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1147/2019, the plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mike Enahoro Ebah, alleged that Wada forged his primary school certificate, which he filled in the Independent National Electoral Commission Form CF001.

In accordance with Section 31(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the plaintiff is claiming that the information supplied by the PDP candidate in both his Form CF001 and the attached First School Leaving Certificate as to his primary school education were false.

Consequently, the plaintiff is praying the court for a declaration that the 3rd defendant's (Wada) INEC FORM CFOO1 and the primary school certificate, bearing number: 910922, attached therewith and submitted to the 2nd defendant (INEC) by the 1st (PDP) and 3rd defendants, contain false information regarding the 3rd defendant's primary school certificate.