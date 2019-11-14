Lekki Property: Businessman Accuses AMCON Of Defying Court Order

He said when confronted by concerned residents of Victory Park Estate about the extensive damage to the property, the Receiver-Manager’s agents stated that there was an appeal against the injunction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

A businessman, Adedayo Shittu, has accused the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria of sealing up and damaging his home in Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in contravention of a court order.

Shittu said there was a subsisting interlocutory order of injunction of the High Court of Lagos restraining AMCON from the property.

He said Justice Kudirat Jose granted an injunction in his favour on October 24, 2019, which ordered AMCON not to prevent him from accessing his home in the Estate.

The judge made the order in suit LD/8418LMW/19 after dismissing a preliminary objection filed by Knight Rook Ltd, Mr Lanre Olaoluwa and AMCON.

Olaoluwa is AMCON and Knight Rook’s Receiver-Manager.

But Shittu alleged that on Monday, Olaoluwa, protected by about 40 policemen and other persons, broke into his home in company with artisans, who were instructed to remove doors and windows and a portion of the roof.

The entrance leading to his street within the estate was blocked by the policemen to prevent the estate residents from coming close or taking pictures of the atrocity. See Also Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos 0 Comments 4 Months Ago

He said when confronted by concerned residents of Victory Park Estate about the extensive damage to the property, the Receiver-Manager’s agents stated that there was an appeal against the injunction.

According to him, the agents suggested that they thus had a right to prevent him and his family from gaining access and living in their home.

Shittu said, “I am gravely concerned about the impunity and disregard for the order of the court.

“The damage to my property is a further demonstration of the vindictiveness of Mr Lanre Olaoluwa against me and other innocent purchasers of properties who are not indebted to AMCON.”

According to him, Olaoluwa “brazenly defied an order of court and further destroyed my property worth millions of naira over a debt I am not liable for.”

This development comes on the heels of a letter of appeal by Lekki Residents and Stakeholders Association to the President to restrain AMCON from harassing its members.        

But responding to the allegations, AMCON's counsel, Mr Jide Olasite, absolved Olaoluwa of blame.

Olasite told The Nationthat the Receiver-Manager was not involved in Monday's activity at the estate. 

He said the property belonged to AMCON by a final court judgment and that Shittu was the one at the wrong end.

Olasite said, “AMCON has a judgment that has been confirmed by the Court of Appeal and it was pursuant to that that they took possession of that property. They took possession since June.

“He (Shittu) went there last Friday on his own with policemen and broke into the property. That happened late on Friday.

“On Monday we got wound of it, so AMCON’s enforcement unit went there and retook possession of it.

“Mr Olaoluwa was never there, Mr Olaoluwa’s involvement in the matter ended when the judgment of the Federal High Court was executed since June.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Nigeria Got Problems: Before The Youths Get Carried Away By Qansy Salako
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Go On With ‘Operation Positive Identification’, Reps Tell Army
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Legislative Corruption: ICPC To Begin Another Round Of Constituency Projects Tracking
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Acting As Thugs, Sowore’s Sureties Have No Business With Security Agency, Says Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Setting Agenda For University Of Nigeria Witchcraft Conference By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I Will Never Fly Ethiopian Airlines Again By Opeoluwa Adetola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Busola Dakolo To Appeal Case After Court Throws Out Suit Against Fatoyinbo, Fines Her N1m
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Taraba School Principal -Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Suspected Members Of Robbery Syndicate Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad