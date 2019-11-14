Lekki Property: Businessman Accuses AMCON Of Defying Court Order

A businessman, Adedayo Shittu, has accused the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria of sealing up and damaging his home in Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in contravention of a court order.

Shittu said there was a subsisting interlocutory order of injunction of the High Court of Lagos restraining AMCON from the property.

He said Justice Kudirat Jose granted an injunction in his favour on October 24, 2019, which ordered AMCON not to prevent him from accessing his home in the Estate.

The judge made the order in suit LD/8418LMW/19 after dismissing a preliminary objection filed by Knight Rook Ltd, Mr Lanre Olaoluwa and AMCON.

Olaoluwa is AMCON and Knight Rook’s Receiver-Manager.

But Shittu alleged that on Monday, Olaoluwa, protected by about 40 policemen and other persons, broke into his home in company with artisans, who were instructed to remove doors and windows and a portion of the roof.

The entrance leading to his street within the estate was blocked by the policemen to prevent the estate residents from coming close or taking pictures of the atrocity.

He said when confronted by concerned residents of Victory Park Estate about the extensive damage to the property, the Receiver-Manager’s agents stated that there was an appeal against the injunction.

According to him, the agents suggested that they thus had a right to prevent him and his family from gaining access and living in their home.

Shittu said, “I am gravely concerned about the impunity and disregard for the order of the court.

“The damage to my property is a further demonstration of the vindictiveness of Mr Lanre Olaoluwa against me and other innocent purchasers of properties who are not indebted to AMCON.”

According to him, Olaoluwa “brazenly defied an order of court and further destroyed my property worth millions of naira over a debt I am not liable for.”

This development comes on the heels of a letter of appeal by Lekki Residents and Stakeholders Association to the President to restrain AMCON from harassing its members.

But responding to the allegations, AMCON's counsel, Mr Jide Olasite, absolved Olaoluwa of blame.

Olasite told The Nationthat the Receiver-Manager was not involved in Monday's activity at the estate.

He said the property belonged to AMCON by a final court judgment and that Shittu was the one at the wrong end.

Olasite said, “AMCON has a judgment that has been confirmed by the Court of Appeal and it was pursuant to that that they took possession of that property. They took possession since June.

“He (Shittu) went there last Friday on his own with policemen and broke into the property. That happened late on Friday.

“On Monday we got wound of it, so AMCON’s enforcement unit went there and retook possession of it.

“Mr Olaoluwa was never there, Mr Olaoluwa’s involvement in the matter ended when the judgment of the Federal High Court was executed since June.”