Ondo FRSC Warns Officers Against Bribery

In terms of taking bribe or compromising, I always tell our officers that any money taken on the highway is ‘blood money’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State has warned its officers manning federal highways against taking bribes from traffic offenders.

Commander of FRSC in the state, Rotimi Adeleye, sounded the note of warning to the officers on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital.

According to Adeleye, any officer demanding bribe from traffic offenders was asking for 'blood money'.

He said, “In terms of taking bribe or compromising, I always tell our officers that any money taken on the highway is ‘blood money’.

“Taking money from someone that is speeding means that you are giving them liberty to cause accident.”

Speaking further, Adeleye urged vehicle owners to adhere to driving rules so as to avoid road crashes especially at this time of the year when the festive season was fast approaching.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash Kills 13 People
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Introduces New Format For Bird, Wildlife Strike Reporting
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right When God Is Not Enough By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Ghana Senior Journalist Dies In Presidential Press Corps Accident
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Nigeria To Upgrade Landing Systems, Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Italian Carrier Air Meridiana Abandons 40 Passengers At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Acting As Thugs, Sowore’s Sureties Have No Business With Security Agency, Says Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Setting Agenda For University Of Nigeria Witchcraft Conference By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I Will Never Fly Ethiopian Airlines Again By Opeoluwa Adetola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Busola Dakolo To Appeal Case After Court Throws Out Suit Against Fatoyinbo, Fines Her N1m
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Journalism I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Taraba School Principal -Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Suspected Members Of Robbery Syndicate Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad