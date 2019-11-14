Ondo FRSC Warns Officers Against Bribery

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State has warned its officers manning federal highways against taking bribes from traffic offenders.

Commander of FRSC in the state, Rotimi Adeleye, sounded the note of warning to the officers on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital.

According to Adeleye, any officer demanding bribe from traffic offenders was asking for 'blood money'.

He said, “In terms of taking bribe or compromising, I always tell our officers that any money taken on the highway is ‘blood money’.

“Taking money from someone that is speeding means that you are giving them liberty to cause accident.”

Speaking further, Adeleye urged vehicle owners to adhere to driving rules so as to avoid road crashes especially at this time of the year when the festive season was fast approaching.