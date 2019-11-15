Bayelsa Election: Court Directs INEC To Retain APC, Candidate On Ballot

The directive followed an ex parte motion filed by Lyon’s counsel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

David Lyon

 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to retain the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, on the ballot ahead of Saturday’s election.

The directive followed an ex parte motion filed by Lyon's counsel.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja granted stay of execution on the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court nullifying the primaries of the All Progressives Congress ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure after the court’s decision.

That ruling followed an earlier order by the court declaring that the APC in the state held no genuine primaries, automatically ruling it out of the ballot on Saturday.

 

