BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Army At Malam Fatori, 3 Terrorists Killed

The attack, however, left six soldiers injured and they required urgent airlift for medical attention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack launched by Boko Haram terrorists on one of its troops in Borno State, a military source told SaharaReporters on Friday.

The insurgents' attack was repelled by the troops on the ground at the army base in Malam Fatori.

The attack occurred on Wednesday about 5:30 pm, the source said.

In the exchange of gunfire, three insurgents were killed.

According to the source, the terrorists "came with one suicide bomber, an anti-aircraft (AA), and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) firearm to attack the troops of 68/94 battalion and detachment of the Nigerian Air Force strike force battalion" at Malam Fatori in Borno state.

The source said, "Although the attack was successfully repelled by the Nigerian Army and (the) Nigeria Air Force troops, the Nigerian military had some casualties as six soldiers were wounded during the
battle. But no Nigerian soldier was killed and there were no equipment casualties from the Nigerian military."

The source added, "Meanwhile, three Boko Haram terrorists were killed, while some deadly equipment, two gun trucks were destroyed, three AK47, and one (AA) gun was recovered from the terrorists by the Nigerian military."

SaharaReporters, New York

