Group Accuses Police Of Killing Shiite Member In Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has alleged that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force attacked and killed one of its members in Zaria, Kaduna State.

President, Media Forum of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, claimed that the group was on a procession celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed when they were attacked by the police.

Musa claimed that the police opened fire on them, resulting in the death of one of their members identified as Muhammad Salisu.

He said, “Reports reaching the Islamic Movement in Nigeria indicate that one of the four casualties recorded earlier when police opened fire on worshippers marking the Maulud in Zaria, Muhammad Salisu, has died.

“He was killed by police bullet that pierced the centre of his heart when they indiscriminately shot into the crowd with the aim to kill.”

Denying the claim, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the protesters were peacefully dispersed by the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Sabo said, “Yes, we received reports at about 15:45hrs that some members of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria were sighted at the central area of Kaduna metropolis and our operatives promptly responded.

“However, on sighting security agents, the protesters melted into the mass population of men and women who were minding their legitimate businesses within the market area. There was no encounter whatsoever with the police and no casualty was recorded as well.

“Furthermore, a similar violent procession was carried out in Zaria by the banned IMN group and it took the gallant efforts of security agents comprising the Police, Army and the Civil Defence to disperse the protesters and ensure public order and safety. No casualty was recorded as well.”