NECO Dismisses 70 Staff Over Certificate Forgery

It was gathered that the dismissal affects mostly the junior staff while substantial number of the senior staff were affected.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

The National Examinations Council have been dismissed 70 of its staff over certificate forgery.

This was made known through a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, in Minna, Niger State.

It was gathered that the dismissal affects mostly the junior staff while substantial number of the senior staff were affected.

According to the statement, the dismissal of the staff was as a result of a report submitted by a committee constituted to verify the certificates of staff by the management of NECO.

Further investigation by NECO revealed that when the body approached the schools of the affected staff where they claimed they had attended, the various institutions denied issue such certificates to the affected staff.

The statement reads, “The Certificate Verification Committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting all staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some staff actually attested that their certificates were fake.

“The committee also contacted the schools and institutions the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them.”

According to the statement, this will be the first phase of the dismissal of staff as more verification was still going on to reveal more people in the organisation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UNILAG Shuts Room Lecturers Used To Give Marks For Sex
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Sex-for-grades: UNILAG Inaugurates Task Force On Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Education SHOCKER: Afe Babalola University To Punish Students Seen Holding Hands With Member Of Opposite Sex
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education While Students Slept, Burglars Hit University ATMs In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alex Akinyele, IBB's Information Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Hate Crime Bill: A Senate Of Fools, Blockheads, Ignoramuses And Idiots By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Refused To Hold NEC Meeting In 14 Months, Says Progressives Governors' Forum
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad