Nigeria, Bangladesh To Sign Bilateral Agreement On Agriculture

“We are currently working on signing an agreement on cooperation, in the field of agriculture and that would provide key platform to share best practices between the two countries.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Letter of Credence from Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shameem Ahsan in Abuja NAN

 

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shameen Ahsan, has announced plans by the country and Nigeria to sign an agreement in the area of agriculture.

Ahsan, who spoke at a Nigeria- Bangladesh business forum in Lagos, said there was the need to create a better link to foster commercial activities between the two countries.

According to him, “It is very important to interact with members of the civil society to further create a better understanding between the two countries and dispel misconceptions, while I try to make the country familiar in front of the Nigerian audience.

“We are currently working on signing an agreement on cooperation, in the field of agriculture and that would provide key platform to share best practices between the two countries.”

Also speaking, President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, disclosed that both nations had expressed mutual interest to expand bilateral relations overtime.

He said, “The Bangladesh Tariff Commission in 2014 prepared a feasibility study for the benefits of signing preferential trade agreement with African states and recommended that Nigeria along with Mali was the most promising countries for signing such agreements.

“We therefore urge Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in agriculture, ICT, food processing, garment production and industrial sectors of the economy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Price Of Rice May Rise To N40,000 Per Bag, Junior Agricultural Minister Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture Killings: Army Cannot Deploy Troops To All Benue Villages, Says Audu Ogbeh
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture FG Okays N60bn For Rice Subsidy
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Agriculture Herdsmen From Burkina Faso, Mali, Other Nations Taking Over Nigeria's Forest Reserves -Nigerians In Oyo, Ogun Cry Out
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Alex Akinyele, IBB's Information Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Hate Crime Bill: A Senate Of Fools, Blockheads, Ignoramuses And Idiots By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Refused To Hold NEC Meeting In 14 Months, Says Progressives Governors' Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad