Shiites Protest: Nigeria Security Forces Arrest Four IMN Members

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

A police officer detains a young man after police dispersed members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) from a street in Abuja, Nigeria July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

 

A combined team of the Nigerian police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kaduna state have arrested four members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria during a protest in Zaria.

A statement from the Kaduna State Police Command said the suspects were undergoing interrogation and after investigations, they would be charged to court.

On Thursday, policemen in Kaduna had dispersed the Shia members from staging a protest in the state capital and Zaria.

A spokesman for the police, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a statement on Thursday said the Shiites were at the central area of Kaduna metropolis and they were prevented from staging a rally.

SaharaReporters, New York

