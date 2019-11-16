Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries

All assessments have shown our state has a far greater number of permanent secretaries than any of our sister states in the North-West, and we constituted a restructuring committee to verify their competence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has removed 21 permanent secretaries because they failed an aptitude test conducted by the state government to assess their competence.

The governor announced this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Gusau, on Friday.

Matawalle, who said the decision was aimed at making the service more compact and result-oriented, stated that he decided to reduce the number of permanent secretaries because the state had the highest number of them in the North-West.

He said, “All assessments have shown our state has a far greater number of permanent secretaries than any of our sister states in the North-West, and we constituted a restructuring committee to verify their competence.

“The committee, therefore, invited all the permanent secretaries and six others whose appointments were reversed by the past administration and subjected them to a written test and interview to assess them.

“Based on the outcome of the assessment, only 26 qualified for retention as permanent secretaries.”

He, however, maintained that those who failed the test and were demoted would be considered for reassignment to parastatals as directors-general, managing directors and executive secretaries.

