EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested two brothers, Olatunji and Oluwayomi Beyioku for extorting Internet fraudsters with promises to shield them from possible arrest by the commission.

The siblings were arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Friday, November 15, 2019.

EFCC operatives had embarked on discreet investigations into the activities of the suspects when it was discovered that they were in the habit of extorting ‘Yahoo Boys’ to help them evade arrest by the anti-graft agency.

According to the EFCC, “The brothers claimed to be spy police officers with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and have ‘assisted’ the commission with information on the whereabouts of Internet fraudsters within the town, but it was discovered that they only expose those who failed to meet their demands, while others willing and ready to play ball were shielded.

“It was also discovered that they had made several millions of naira sabotaging the commission’s efforts and live large therefrom.

“A search conducted on the younger brother’s palatial residence along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway suggested that they may be living far above their means.

“Items recovered from them include two cars, different brands of mobile phones and charms.”