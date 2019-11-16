Flooding Displaces 40,000 Persons In Borno –UN

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

 

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has expressed concern over the conditions of more than 40,000 displaced persons affected by flood in Rann under Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno.

In a statement on Saturday, the OCHA said the affected persons including women and children lacked access to food and basic services due to flooding, which submerged Rann on November 7.

OCHA attributed the flood to the release of excess water from Kaalia River in neighbouring Cameroon.

The statement reads, “Stranded populations are running short of food and those who can afford it are paying high sums to be transported to the other areas, putting their lives at risks while crossing the river or running for safety.

“More than 300 people from Rann have managed to reach Ngala, a town some 40 kilometres away from the area, according to the International Organisation for Migration, they managed to leave Rann before the road became impassable.

“Humanitarian partners are mobilising resources to reach the stranded population via the UN Humanitarian Air Services, until access is secured for small boats.

“Providing food is the main priority, along with water, shelters and emergency health services.” 

 

