FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others

Upon sighting the illegal number plate, the Corps Marshal immediately directed the Kano Sector Commander, Mr Zubairu Mato, to collaborate with security agencies to fish out the syndicates

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Department of State Services have tracked down the producers of fake number plates in the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered an investigation into a particular plate number in Kano with the inscription of “Chip Whip” purportedly for a member of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Kazeem said that both agencies had apprehended some syndicates in Kano and Kebbi states in connection with the production of illegal number plates including the fake Kano ‘Chip Whip’ number plate.

According to Kazeem, upon sighting the illegal number plate, the Corps Marshal immediately directed the Kano Sector Commander, Mr Zubairu Mato, to collaborate with security agencies to fish out the syndicates involved in producing fake number plates in the state.

“Consequent upon the directive, DSS Kano State was intimated and immediately swung into action to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Policeman Rapes Nine-year-old Daughter Of Policewoman In Lagos Barracks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Remands Akwa Ibom Lawmaker For Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Discovered N12bn Padded Into 2019 Budget –Chairman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Bayelsa Election: Court Directs INEC To Retain APC, Candidate On Ballot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Reps Makes Genotype Test For Intending Couples Compulsory
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Policeman Rapes Nine-year-old Daughter Of Policewoman In Lagos Barracks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Never Stop Voicing Out Against Rape, Sexual Abuse, Says Busola Dakolo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad