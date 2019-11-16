Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Get Underway Amidst Reported Cases Of Violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

The governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states have commenced despite initial hiccups that resulted in the late distribution of voting materials in some local government areas in both places.

In Kogi, voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their civic right as the process began on Saturday morning.

At Ayetoro ward 1 unit 004 where Senator Dino Melaye voted, hoodlums in two Hilux vans a Honda vehicle shot sporadically and snatched ballot boxes in the process.

A young man was said to have been shot in the leg by the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, voters were left frustrated following the late arrival of election materials.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, was disappointment over the late arrival of election materials to his polling unit in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

After stepping out of his house at 8:30am to cast his vote, Jonathan was shocked to find no officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at the place.

However, voting has since commenced in many parts of both states. 

 

