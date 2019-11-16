Two Suspected Kidnap Kingpins Arrested In Anambra

Mohammed said that police also recovered one revolver pistol, four live ammunition, and a victim’s body.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

 

The police in Anambra has arrested two leaders of a kidnap gang terrorising the state.

In a statement by spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, the command said the arrest followed a fierce gun battle with the criminals.

He said the gun battle between the police and the syndicate took place on Friday, at Owerrinta, Abia State.

He said, “Following actionable intelligence, Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, tracked and arrested at Aro Ngwa, Owerrinta in Abia State, one Anthony Robert.

“Robert was arrested alongside one Udoka Nwoko after a fierce gun battle.

“The two suspects were fatally wounded during the encounter.

“The suspects collected N3m ransom from a family and still went ahead to kill their victim.”    
 

SaharaReporters, New York

