Two Suspected Kidnap Kingpins Arrested In Anambra

The police in Anambra has arrested two leaders of a kidnap gang terrorising the state.

In a statement by spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, the command said the arrest followed a fierce gun battle with the criminals.

Mohammed said that police also recovered one revolver pistol, four live ammunition, and a victim’s body.

He said the gun battle between the police and the syndicate took place on Friday, at Owerrinta, Abia State.

He said, “Following actionable intelligence, Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, tracked and arrested at Aro Ngwa, Owerrinta in Abia State, one Anthony Robert.

“Robert was arrested alongside one Udoka Nwoko after a fierce gun battle.

“The two suspects were fatally wounded during the encounter.

“The suspects collected N3m ransom from a family and still went ahead to kill their victim.”

