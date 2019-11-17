3 Women, 4 Children Kidnapped By Boko Haram Rescued, Says Nigerian Army

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed at Gwoza Local Government Area of

Borno say they have subdued Boko Haram terrorists and rescued an

octogenarian, three women and four children kidnapped by the

insurgents.



The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu,

disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Iliyasu said, "The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as

further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents is

being sustained in the mountainous environment.



"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to

reassure the public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to

execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for

a better secured Nigeria.



"He also thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued

support, goodwill, and understanding towards officers and men of the

Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and

routine exercises nationwide."