3 Women, 4 Children Kidnapped By Boko Haram Rescued, Says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2019

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai Daily Post

 

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed at Gwoza Local Government Area of
Borno say they have subdued Boko Haram terrorists and rescued an
octogenarian, three women and four children kidnapped by the
insurgents.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu,
disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said, "The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as
further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents is
being sustained in the mountainous environment.

"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to
reassure the public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to
execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for
a better secured Nigeria.

"He also thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued
support, goodwill, and understanding towards officers and men of the
Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and
routine exercises nationwide."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights 'Obasanjo, T.Y. Danjuma Should Be Barred From Entering US, UK Over Odi/Zaki-Biam Massacres'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Those Who Sabotage The Fight Against Terrorism By Okechukwu Nwanguma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Boko Haram Attacks Continue, But Borno State Residents Are Fighting Back
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Military Bars 278 Muslim Pilgrims, Senator Ndume From Flying Out Of Maiduguri
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Don’t Pass Death Penalty For Hate Speech Into Law, Soyinka Tells NASS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Confirm Death Of 60-year-old Cleric In Anambra
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad