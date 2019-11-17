3 Women, 4 Children Kidnapped By Boko Haram Rescued, Says Nigerian Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed at Gwoza Local Government Area of
Borno say they have subdued Boko Haram terrorists and rescued an
octogenarian, three women and four children kidnapped by the
insurgents.
The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu,
disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Iliyasu said, "The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as
further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents is
being sustained in the mountainous environment.
"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to
reassure the public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to
execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for
a better secured Nigeria.
"He also thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued
support, goodwill, and understanding towards officers and men of the
Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and
routine exercises nationwide."